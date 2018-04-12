Gabrielle Union would like to be excluded from this narrative. The actress replied to The Shade Room’s Instagram post that revealed she was in the background of footage of Tristan Thompson and his alleged mistress.

“Don’t know her. Didnt see her,” Union, 45, wrote on Thursday, April 12. “I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain’t involved in this.”

The Daily Mail published photos and videos on Tuesday, April 10, of the NBA star cheating on a then-pregnant Khloé Kardashian in a New York City club three days prior. Shortly after, The Shade Room and TMZ released footage of Thompson, 27, and the same woman arriving at a hotel.

Despite the scandal, the Cleveland Cavalier star was present at a hospital in Cleveland for the birth of his daughter with Kardashian, 33, Us Weekly can confirm. The duo welcomed their baby girl in the early morning on Thursday.

While the Revenge Body host made the move to Cleveland last month to prepare for the arrival of their baby, a source told Us that the Good American cofounder’s team is already preparing to move her back to Los Angeles amid the drama.

“Khloe’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloe’s move back to L.A.,” the insider told Us on Thursday.

Another source explained that Thompson was “incredibly remorseful” for his actions.

“Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” the insider told Us on Thursday. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.”

Neither Kardashian or Thompson have publicly reacted to the birth of their daughter or Thompson’s infidelity. Kris Jenner, however, took to Twitter to say she was “blessed” after three of her daughters welcomed children in 2018. (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate on January 15 and Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1).

