Scary thoughts. George Clooney admitted that he initially suspected he would not survive his near-fatal motorcycle crash in July 2018.

The Up in the Air actor opened up about the terrifying moment in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Wednesday, May 22. He claimed the incident “was bad” because he hit a Mercedes while driving on his motor scooter in Italy “at 70 miles per hour.”

“It split my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my shoes. I was hit hard,” the Suburbicon director, 58, explained. “I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head, and I thought, ‘OK, well, that’s my neck.’ If you get nine lives, I got all of them used up at once — so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while.”

Clooney, who was transported to Giovanni Paolo II hospital for minor injuries sustained during the accident, revealed the life-threatening incident is what got him “off of motorcycles for good.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the crash happened as the Ocean’s 11 star was on his way to shoot for his Hulu mini-series, Catch-22. A vehicle abruptly pulled in front of his scooter and he was immediately catapulted over the car, hitting its windshield and cracking his helmet in the process.

“The driver immediately recognized he was responsible. He turned the car without respecting the road laws. He was the first to call the emergency services and the police,” an Olbia police officer informed Us at the time.

Video of the startling matter surfaced shortly after the crash occurred. Luckily, the actor survived the scary moment.

The ER alum has since joked that wife Amal Clooney had prohibited him from hopping on a motorcycle again after the frightening crash.

“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” he said at the Catch-22 panel at the DGT Theater in New York City on May 1. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s it, I’m off of bikes.”

The Oscar winner and the barrister wed in July 2014 and share 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

