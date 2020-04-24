Gigi Hadid Shares Photo of Birthday Flowers From Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Friends to the end! Gigi Hadid shared that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, celebrated the model’s 25th birthday with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“@taylorswift @joe.alwyn (+cats). love n appreciate uuuu,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned a photo of red and pink flowers via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 23.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Hadid and the “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 30, are “still very close friends.”

Hadid also posted birthday flowers from her pal Kendall Jenner, her father, Mohamed Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

Swift and Gigi celebrated both of their birthdays last year together. Gigi invited the “Lover” songstress to her 24th birthday bash in April 2019 in New York City, which included celebrity guests such as her sister, Bella Hadid, Marc Jacobs and Ashley Graham.

The Grammy winner returned the favor when she invited Gigi to celebrate her 30th birthday in December 2019 at Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Camila Cabello and Halsey.

Gigi also appears to have given the stamp of approval to Swift’s relationship with Alwyn, 29. The couple were spotted enjoying a night out with Gigi in October 2019 in New York City following the singer’s performance on Saturday Night Live. A source told Us at the time that the couple — who began dating in May 2017 — were “surprisingly warm and intimate towards one another the whole evening.”

Two months later, an insider revealed to Us that Alwyn and Swift “are still going very strong,” adding that “Taylor has had a tough year and Joe has been a rock for her.”

Gigi, for her part, went public with her reconciliation with Zayn Malik in January. A source told Us at the time that Gigi had been working on repairing her relationship with Malik, 27, months before they were spotted together.

“They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady,” the insider said at the time.

The duo first began dating in May 2015 before splitting three years later in May 2018. However, Gigi and the former One Direction member were seen locking lips in New York City two months later. Us confirmed in January 2019 that the twosome had called it quits again.

Gigi briefly dated Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron for two months before the pair split in October 2019.