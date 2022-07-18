Glee alum Blake Jenner was arrested for driving under the influence, Us Weekly confirms.

The actor, 29, was stopped by police in Burbank, California, on Thursday, July 9, at 11:30 p.m. PT for a traffic violation.

“Mr. Jenner was pulled over after he failed to stop at a solid red light,” the Burbank Police Department said in a statement to Us. “During the traffic stop, Mr. Jenner displayed the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which he consented to. Mr. Jenner did not perform the tests as demonstrated and instructed.”

Officers determined that Jenner “was under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

He was charged with driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor. He was later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

Us reached out to Jenner’s reps for comment. They did not immediately respond.

Jenner — who is not related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan — found success after winning the second season of The Glee Project in 2012. The Oxygen reality show awarded winners with a role on Fox’s Glee.

After being introduced on the musical comedy as Ryder Lynn, a recurring character in season 4, the Florida native was upgraded to series regular status in season 5. He also made a cameo in the series finale with other returning stars.

Off screen, the Edge of Seventeen actor made headlines in November 2019 after ex-wife Melissa Benoist seemingly accused him of intimate partner violence (IPV). The former Supergirl star, now 33, never named the perpetrator, but made references to certain injuries, such as an eye injury that happened in 2016, that placed the events within the timeline of her marriage to Jenner.

“Breaking the cycle was the most rewarding, empowering choice I’ve ever made for myself,” Benoist said in the 14-minute video. “I feel an enduring strength and self-assurance that has dug its roots deep within me. I will be healing from this for the rest of my life and that’s okay.”

Jenner took to Instagram nearly a year later to address the accusations in a lengthy statement.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” the actor wrote.

The What/If actor, who referred to himself as a “victim,” claimed that he suffered “the mental and emotional abuse,” which allegedly included threats about job opportunities and his female costars. (Benoist admitted that she “started fighting back because rage is contagious” in her initial video.)

“I am sorry,” Jenner continued. “There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again. I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love.”

The Billy Boy costars started dating while playing love interests on Glee in 2013 and married in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in December 2017.

The Waco actress has since moved on with actor Chris Wood, whom she married in September 2019. They welcomed son Huxley in September 2020.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

