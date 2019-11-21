Gwen Stefani Reveals the Moment Her Family Knew Blake Shelton Was ‘a Man’





Getting in with the family! Gwen Stefani knows the exact moment her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, made a good impression on her three kids.

“I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family,” Stefani, 50, said during an appearance with her fellow The Voice coaches on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, November 20.

“We are from Anaheim, we’ve never seen even trees before, so we were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ And we’re driving and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had been, like, blown down in the road.”

As she continued to recount the hilarious story, the “Hollaback Girl” singer leapt up from her seat on the talk show set to demonstrate.

“Blake gets out and … he gets in the back of the truck,” the former No Doubt frontwoman added. “He has a big chain and pulls it out. He wraps it around the tree. And my whole family is like, ‘Oh my god, he’s a man!'”

The Voice host, Carson Daly, patted Shelton, 43, on the back as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend erupted with laughter alongside Stefani.

Stefani and the “God’s Country” singer have been an item since September 2015 when they met during the ninth season of the NBC singing competition show. The “Just a Girl” singer recently admitted to Andy Cohen that before their time together on The Voice, she “didn’t even know that [Shelton] was a human being on this planet.”

The country singer ended his marriage with Miranda Lambert the same year he and Stefani began dating. He has since become “a good dad” to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

A source revealed to Us Weekly in June that Shelton has grown really close to the three boys, who Stefani shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys,” the insider said at the time. “They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it [at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch] because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”