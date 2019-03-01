Once a JoBros fan, always a JoBros fan! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shared her excitement about the Jonas Brothers reunion when Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas confirmed the news.

Joe, 29, announced the group’s new single, “Sucker,” via Instagram on Thursday, February 28, captioning the album artwork: “Midnight ET #Sucker @jonasbrothers.”

Bieber was more than on board with the reveal too. “Wow 13 year old me is very shook,” the model, 22, replied in the comments section.

The Drop the Mic cohost revealed her obsession during an April 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was into it, for sure,” she admitted, also noting that she once introduced the Disney Channel alums during their stint as a Saturday Night Live musical guest.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 18 that the brothers were staging a reunion nearly six years after their group split up. Us later broke the news that the boy band would release their first single, “Sucker,” on Friday, March 1.

Nick, 26, Kevin, 31, and Joe officially announced the revival on Thursday.

A source told Us on Thursday that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas would appear in the music video for the song.

The sisters-in-law and the Game of Thrones star, 23, wore lavish gowns, indulged in sweet treats and got super cozy with their fellas in the video. As the guys crooned, “I’m a sucker for you,” the women danced, screamed and had a ball.

The brothers’ youngest family member, Frankie Jonas, shared a hilarious video of himself busting a move to the new track on Instagram. “The boys are back in town. We rest easy tonight knowing that the earthly balance is restored,” the 18-year-old captioned the Friday post. “So proud of y’all. I’ve been a JB Stan since I was born. No one can take my biggest fan tittle [sic].”

The Sun reported in February that the trio’s comeback will include a documentary, in addition to new music. According to a source, “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

