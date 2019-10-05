Hailey Baldwin Scratches Justin Bieber's Pink Lamborghini





Uh oh! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) scratched Justin Bieber‘s pink Lamborghini on Friday, October 4⁠— just days after the newlywed couple tied the knot.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, posted a video of the ordeal on his Instagram Story.

“What did you do? What did you do?” he says while zooming in on his vehicle’s tire. “Aww, man.”

Hailey, 22, apologizes and promises to “fix” the damage. The Grammy winner didn’t seem too upset and started joking around with his wife.

“You think you’re freakin’ cute and you have pigtails,” Justin says while playing with her hair.

The incident is the first public bump in the road for the couple who wed in a second ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. Celebrity pals Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Ireland Baldwin, Scooter Braun, Jaden Smith and Dan + Shay attended the star-studded event.

The couple first exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A source told Us Weekly that it was important for the couple to have a traditional wedding celebration.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the insider told Us. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that.”

A second source told Us that the past year was a huge growing period for the pair who are now in a stronger place.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the insider said. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Since their wedding, the newlyweds have released two projects together. They appeared in a new video campaign, which was released on Friday, October 4, for Calvin Klein celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary. In the video, Hailey and Justin pack on the PDA as they make out, cuddle and dance around in their underwear.

Hailey also had a starring role in her husband’s music video “10,000 Hours,” which was also released on Friday with Dan + Shay. The romantic video features Justin crooning to the model in a flower garden while they cuddle and hold hands.

