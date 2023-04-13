Avoiding an awkward meeting with an ex? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde nearly crossed paths while attending the same gym in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly can confirm that Styles, 29, and Wilde, 39, missed each other by over two hours. They were both photographed leaving Tracy Anderson‘s hotspot post-workout on Wednesday, April 12, at different points in the day. The director was seen rocking a black crock top and matching legs as she left the fitness center. Styles, for his part, appeared shortly after that in a simple T-shirt and navy pants while his hair was in a mini ponytail.

The former couple avoided a run-in nearly six months since they called it quits. Styles and Wilde originally sparked romance rumors following their time together on the Don’t Worry Darling set. After the musician replaced Shia LaBeouf in the lead role opposite Florence Pugh, he made headlines for holding hands and attending his manager’s wedding with Wilde in January 2021.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that their professional collaboration brought the pair closer together. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider shared. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

According to the source, the duo attempted not to draw attention to themselves amid the actress’ split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider added. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Wilde, who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with the Ted Lasso, 47, star, later slammed rumors of infidelity, telling Vanity Fair in September 2022, “The complete horses—t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

Two months later, Wilde and Styles decided to part ways following two years of dating. The New York native has since been entangled in a messy custody battle with Sudeikis while Styles ​recently raised eyebrows when he was seen packing on the PDA with Emily Ratajkowski in Japan last month.

“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a second source revealed to Us, noting that the Grammy winner was “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model, 31.

Ratajkowski, for her part, is not planning to rush into a new romance amid her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider added. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

The My Body author addressed the public interest in her personal life, telling Los Angeles Times on April 6, “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys.” Ratajkowski claimed there are “a million insane, inaccurate” rumors spread online about her relationship status, adding, “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”