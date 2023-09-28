Heather Dubrow is hopeful that Shannon Beador can learn from her actions after being arrested for driving under the influence.

“I hope Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps,” Dubrow, 54, said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting she has not spoken with Beador, 59, since the incident.

Dubrow did text her Real Housewives of Orange County costar, but did not share if she got a reply. “Of course, I’m glad no one was hurt and that’s the most important thing,” she added.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 18 that Beador had been arrested for two misdemeanors — a hit-and-run and driving under the influence — two days earlier. According to the Newport Beach Police Department, Beador drove her car onto a residential property. She was subsequently cited by the police and was released without bond.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” Beador’s lawyer, Michael Fell, told Us in a statement. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Beador’s friend Jeff Lewis later revealed that she planned to start “counseling” after the incident.

“I am happy to say that she is gonna be entering counseling this week, so I’m happy about that,” Lewis, 53, said during the September 18 episode of his eponymous SiriusXM radio show. “I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. I think as her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic.”

Beador — who previously told Us earlier this month that she does not have a drinking problem — has yet to further address her DUI.

Dubrow, for her part, was further pressed by Andy Cohen on Wednesday about how she thinks Beador should deal with the fallout. “I mean, we don’t have time for that,” she quipped.

Their costar Gina Kirschenheiter has since claimed that Beador is not in a good headspace.

“I know where she’s at right now. It’s not a good place to be mentally, emotionally,” Kirschenheiter, 39, said during the Wednesday episode of her “Orange Country” podcast. “I really now have settled into appropriate sympathy for the situation and for her. I don’t want to see anybody down. I never have. I just didn’t want to be put down. … It is hard when you’re struggling to watch someone else coming out of their struggle.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).