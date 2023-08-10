Friendships always come and go on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but Heather Dubrow might be ready to stop trying with costar Shannon Beador.

“Tonight’s episode is interesting because there’s this whole narrative that I am talking about Shannon’s relationship,” Heather, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, August 9, installment of RHOC. “Well, do you ever see me talking about Shannon’s relationship? I really haven’t.”

During the August 2 episode of the show, Tamra Judge claimed that Heather was spreading a bombshell rumor about Shannon’s then-boyfriend, John Janssen, but Heather told Us that wasn’t the case.

“I’m not talking about Shannon’s relationship,” Heather said. “Everyone talks about Shannon’s relationship. And the person that talks about Shannon’s relationship the most is Shannon.”

Heather went on to describe the whole situation as “silly,” adding that there would be no reason for her to insult Shannon, 59, behind her back. “Why would I do that to her?” Heather wondered. “We hung out so much before this season. In between seasons, we hung out so much, and we would run into each other. We’d end up having dinner, we’d hang out. I loved it. I really did. And I really enjoyed her friendship. And you’ll see throughout the second half of the season, I tried very hard to prove my friendship to her and to try to get back on track with her. I tried many times. … I don’t think she’s interested, and I’ve tried so many times at this point.”

Shannon revealed in January that John “blindsided” her with their breakup, but they were still together when the current season of RHOC filmed. During last week’s episode, Shannon wasn’t happy to hear that her relationship was a topic of conversation, and Heather isn’t entirely sure why.

“I understand not wanting your relationship to be scrutinized,” Heather explained to Us. “I understand why it’s upsetting to her, but I mean, a couple things. First of all, we are on a show where we talk about our lives, our friendships, each other’s lives. And I said this in the episode, but there is a difference between talking about someone and talking against someone.”

For Heather, it feels like Shannon is determined to ignore any friendly overtures. “She’s not very into me,” Heather said. “She does not care for me. I really care about Shannon and I just want her to be happy. And that’s all I ever wanted.”

Even though Shannon and John are no longer together, Heather isn’t interested in saying “I told you so” to her costar. “I don’t want an apology,” Heather told Us. “I don’t need an apology. Literally, I just want her to be happy.”

Shannon told Us in June that she and John are “not getting back together,” but she claimed they were “friendly” after not speaking for several months following their split. “Neither one of us are dating anyone,” she noted at the time, adding that it’s “hard” to watch her former relationship play out on screen.

In January, Shannon claimed that it was John’s decision to end their four-year romance. “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” she told People. “I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

