Here comes the bride! Heather Locklear and boyfriend Chris Heisser are stronger than ever as they prepare to tie the knot after a tumultuous few years, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Heather and Chris are in a really good place right now,” the source says. “They couldn’t be happier. They each go out of their way to make the other feel special — she’ll cook for him, he’ll buy her flowers, etc.”

The TJ Hooker alum and Heisser, both 59, have the support of those who most to them too, according to the insider. “Their kids, including Ava, have been supportive of their relationship, especially knowing how much they’ve been through,” the source says.

Locklear and her beau plan to wed, even as the coronavirus pandemic wages on.

“They are still planning on getting married and still want a small and intimate wedding but of course because of COVID, they’re taking things slow and trying to figure out details,” the insider adds. “Both Chris and Heather want to make sure their loved ones can be part of their special day when that time comes.”

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the Melrose Place alum and Heisser got engaged three months earlier in April. At the time, speculation was rife among fans following photos of the actress wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The pair are high school sweethearts. Their relationship dates back to the ’70s, though they did not reunite until 2017.

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She shares 23-year-old daughter Ava with Sambora, 61. She was also engaged to Jack Wagner in 2011.

Locklear and Heisser have had their ups and downs along the way. In 2018, police were called to the Perfect Man star’s house several times in response to alleged domestic incidents between her and Heisser. In February of that year, Locklear was arrested for domestic violence.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us there was “evidence that she had battered her boyfriend” during a dispute. She claimed in a search warrant obtained by Us that Heisser choked her and “stopped her from breathing.” He was never charged. That same year Locklear was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after allegedly assaulting Heisser.

Us confirmed the duo called it quits in 2019 but they later got back together.

The Dynasty alum sought treatment for addiction early in her relationship with Heisser. She completed a 30-day rehab stint in October 2019 after being arrested the year before following an incident in which an emergency medical technician and police officer were allegedly assaulted.

With reporting by Diana Cooper.