Giving it all she had. Heidi Klum reflected on her marriage to Seal and how hard she worked to make the relationship last ahead of their 2012 split.

“I think I got married eight times to Seal,” Klum, 48, told the Sunday Times on Sunday, July 4, recalling the pair renewed their vows annually following their 2005 nuptials. “I thought it would be kind of, like, fun.”

The German supermodel added: “I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn’t work either. I tried, you can’t say I didn’t try!”

The America’s Got Talent judge explained that in time she lost faith over the repeat ceremonies, saying, she felt that “this is really not working” at the time, but she “tried” to stay the course.

Klum and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 58, went their separate ways in 2012 after seven years of marriage. Two years later the pair, who share four children, Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, finalized their divorce. Leni’s biological father is Flavio Briatore.

Nearly one decade after calling it quits the former spouses are still figuring things out when it comes to coparenting their kids.

“It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that’s the most important thing,” the Germany’s Next Top Model host said on Sunday. “Everything else can be figured out.”

Seal previously told Us Weekly exclusively that it can be “challenging” coparenting with Klum, especially since they are often in different locations.

“It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all,” he said in May. “But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”

When asked if the Grammy winner had teamwork with his ex-wife, he replied, “No. … I never had that teamwork with [Klum].”

The Making the Cut producer hinted at the same thing when gushing about her current husband, Tom Kaulitz, on Sunday.

“Sometimes it’s just talking things out, you know? I never really had that before. Before I always had to make all the decisions, do all the planning for everyone,” she said of their dynamic. “I didn’t know that it could be like this. I’m just finding all these things out.”

The mother of four, who married the “White Lies” musician, 31, in 2019, praised Kaulitz for keeping her young, too.

“My 40s have been good. My 50s are going to be even better. I need to keep sucking my husband’s blood,” she joked.