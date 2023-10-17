Hilary Duff’s dinner night almost had an unfortunate outcome.

Duff, 36, reposted a picture her husband, Matthew Koma, shared of a sushi bowl she made via a since-deleted Instagram Story on Sunday, October 15. “I did make this! And thank God because 45 minutes before I did this …” Duff, 36, captioned the snap before sharing a photo of blackened pieces of broccoli on a baking sheet.

“Almost burnt our house down,” she wrote alongside the snap of the charred vegetables. Duff followed up the cooking mishap by posting a sweet photo of her daughter, Mae, 2, sitting on the floor eating crackers on Tuesday, October 17. (Duff also shares her daughter Banks, 4, with Koma, 36, and her son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

Despite the recent cooking failure, Duff’s kids appear to share the actress’ love of food. “Your morning look like this too? 🙄🫠🫨🙃🤪,” Duff captioned hilarious Instagram pics of Banks making silly faces while enjoying a breakfast plate of raspberries, eggs and sausages on August 8.

The How I Met Your Father alum also shared a sweet treat with Mae earlier this year. “Maisie you rule,” Duff wrote alongside photos of her youngest enjoying an ice cream cone.

Like many celebs, Duff freshened up her cooking and baking skills during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. In July 2020, she successfully baked two loaves of bread and showcased her efforts via her Instagram Story. “I made these bitches,” she jokingly captioned the bread pic.

That same month, she surprised Koma — whom she wed in 2019 — by preparing him a gorgeous green salad consisting of tomatoes, olives, sliced cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs and more ingredients. “Mommy made daddy lunch for the studio today!” Duff wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. Koma, for his part, noted via social media that the meal also included a bottle of Duff’s homemade cashew milk.

Earlier this month, Koma left out any mention of Duff’s cooking abilities in the heartfelt tribute he shared in honor of her 36th birthday. “To my birthday girl @hilaryduff … It’s wild to think this first photo of us was taken almost ten years ago,” the musician hilariously captioned a photo of Duff and Ed Sheeran via Instagram on September 28. “I remember it so vividly, it’s almost like we didn’t break up three times between then and now.”

His message continued: “You blow me away every day with your ability to juggle the un-juggle-able … you do it with such ease & grace. You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super-mom + super-wife you are, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a s—t about our dogs at the end of the day. It’s truly an honor to be riding shotgun and I know this year is going to usher in even more miracles to smile about & even more baby cow videos to make you audibly ‘awww.’”

Koma concluded his birthday tribute by thanking Duff for “loving us,” adding, “Happy happy happy birthday. We’re the luckiest and our kids are gonna be so stoked when they find out Ed Sheeran is their real dad.”

Duff poked fun at Koma in the post’s comments, writing, “My love. I look forward to these for the whole year♥️and Thank you for riding shotgun. I am the better driver ☺️🥰.”