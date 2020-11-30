Something to be grateful for! Hilary Duff was able to reunite with her family for Thanksgiving after being in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

The Younger star shared an adorable photo from her holiday celebrations with her husband, Matthew Koma, her 8-year-old son, Luca, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Banks. “Happy Thanksgiving!” the former child star, 33, captioned the sweet family shot on Friday, November 27. “1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️.”

Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, revealed that she had been sheltering away from her loved ones after coming into contact with the deadly illness. Her self-isolation period began shortly after she started filming Younger’s 7th season in New York City.

“Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie. The Lizzie McGuire alum then joked days later about her “little mystery bebe thumper” helping her to “not feel so alone in the basement” during her solo quarantine.

Duff revealed in October that she and Koma, 33, are expecting their second child together. To announce the big news, the duo took a cute Boomerang that featured the “One Night” crooner rubbing the Cinderella Story star’s baby bump.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me,” she wrote at the time, while Koma joked as he shared the same video, “Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 — 2021.”

In April, Duff’s big sister, Haylie Duff, revealed that their whole family was “doing pretty good” early on amid the pandemic. “She has a little more pressure on her because [her son, Luca] was in actual school, but we both like to be home and enjoy our families,” the Napoleon Dynamite actress, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “My mom, [Susan Duff], makes really cute little visits to our front gate. It’s nice.”

Months later, the “Sparks” singer voiced her concern for people partying on the Fourth of July despite the severity of the global health crisis. “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “A–holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club.”

Hilary continued, “After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer.”

