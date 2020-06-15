Mary-Kate Olsen Celebrated Birthday in Hamptons Amid Olivier Sarkozy Split

Mary-Kate Olsen found a way to enjoy her birthday amid her split from estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The former Full House star celebrated her 34th birthday on Saturday, June 13, in The Hamptons with her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, Entertainment Tonight reports. The So Little Time alums kept things low-key, with the website reporting that Mary-Kate has rented a home in the Long Island community for the summer.

ET reports that Sarkozy is staying in the Bridgehampton, New York, home the couple shared along with his ex-wife, Charlotte Barnard, and their two children, Julien, 18, and Margot, 16.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 13 that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy, 51, called it quits after five years of marriage. The Elizabeth and James designer had signed a petition for an emergency divorce filing on April 17 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which shut down NYC courts, but the motion was rejected by a judge.

Mary-Kate was later permitted to file the paperwork on May 25 once the moratorium on nonemergency filings was lifted.

Us exclusively revealed that Mary-Kate — who is worth an estimated $500 million along with Ashley — has an “ironclad prenup.” Subsequently, the Wackness actress’ “business interests and fortune are protected.”

Mary-Kate was first linked to the French banker in May 2012. Sarkozy proposed to the former child star two years later, but a source told Us at the time that she was “making him wait” for marriage and was “not in any rush.”

The former duo tied the knot in November 2015 in a private ceremony held in New York City.

Mary-Kate and Sarkozy kept the details of their relationship very private. However, the Row designer shared an inside look at her marriage in a joint interview with her twin, Ashley, for Net-A-Porter’s Porter Edit.

“I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she said of the siblings’ careers in 2017. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend.”

The businesswoman continued, “You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”