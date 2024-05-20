Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their return to the U.S. after their trip to Nigeria by stepping out to dinner with friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, California, with their friends Brian and Tracy Robbins on Saturday, May 18, per Tatler. The night out came one day before the pair officially marked their sixth wedding anniversary.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, wed on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Meghan sported a stunning white long-sleeved gown by Givenchy while Harry sported his military garb for the televised ceremony, which was attended by royal family members, world leaders and the pair’s celebrity friends.

The twosome previously hung out with Brian, the Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CEO, and his wife earlier this year at the Jamaica premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in January.

Related: See the Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria Tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to Nigeria for their first official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry, 39, cofounded the Invictus Games to honor injured military veterans. (The duke previously served in the British Army for 10 years.) To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the organization, Harry and […]

Harry and Meghan enjoyed their California date night nearly two weeks after they kicked off their three-day visit to Nigeria. They began their trip, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of Harry’s Invictus Games, by touring and meeting with students of the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10.

It was during the school visit that Meghan shared an adorable story about her and Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2. “Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn 3,” she told students. “A few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. She [said], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’” (The pair also share son Prince Archie, 5.)

Meghan jokingly described her kids as “very chatty [and] sweet” while speaking at a women in leadership panel the following day.

In addition to doing her own hair and makeup during the Africa trip, Meghan also sported one of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s necklaces while attending a reception for military families on May 11. According to People, the gold necklace, which featured a diamond cross, was a “recent gift” from Harry to Meghan.

While riding on the high of the trip, the couple made headlines for a potential controversy as California Attorney General Rob Bonta declared Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation as “delinquent,” stating that the duo had not paid registration fees for their organization since the beginning of May.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” Bonta’s statement read. “The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

Us Weekly learned that while the foundation’s paperwork was not filed on time, a physical check for the fees was sent but not received and a new check has since been sent.

In a May 14 statement, a spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation told Us, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”