Learning from her mistakes. Stassi Schroeder is putting in the work ahead of sitting down with Tamron Hall on Thursday, September 17, for her first interview since being fired from Vanderpump Rules.

“Leading up to her Tamron [Hall Show] interview, Stassi has been spending a lot of time learning about bias and systemic racism and has really been doing the work,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Rather than focus on cancel culture, she decided to be accountable for her actions and genuinely try to understand the issues and how she can be more conscious and in tune with what the Black community has been going through. She’s looking forward to talking about what she has learned.”

Schroeder, 32, and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules in June after their former costar Faith Stowers accused the women of calling the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from the show after racially insensitive comments resurfaced. All four of the former Bravo personalities have since apologized for their actions, including Schroeder who wrote a lengthy statement via Instagram in June.

The Next Level Basic author — who lost various endorsement deals in the wake of the scandal — promised to “continue to take accountability” for her past remarks.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” she wrote at the time. “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. … I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Us broke the news in June that Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child together. Days later, the couple confirmed the news and announced they are having a baby girl.

Schroeder told Us in June 2019 that she dreamed about being a mom before she had thoughts of marriage.

“I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host said at the time. “So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”