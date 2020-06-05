Moving on. Ian Ziering has started dating again following his split from estranged wife Erin Ludwig, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

A source tells Us that the BH90210 alum, 56, is currently a member of the celebrity dating app Raya. His arrival on the service comes seven months after Ziering announced his separation from Ludwig via Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote in October 2019. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

Ziering noted that the pair intend “to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

Meanwhile, Ludwig, 35, addressed the breakup in an extensive Instagram statement of her own. She confirmed that the Sharknado actor “asked for a divorce” nine-and-a-half years into their marriage.

“After having asked multiple times, I knew it was time to give up,” she wrote that same month. “Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding.”

The lifestyle blogger continued, “Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

Us exclusively revealed that Ludwig had “already moved out” after the Endless Love actor “asked her to.” Ludwig ultimately filed for divorce less than a week after the breakup was announced. She filed for “dissolution with minor children” due to the estranged couple share daughters Mia, 9, and Penna, 7, according to Los Angeles court records obtained by Us.

In January, Ziering’s Sharknado costar Tara Reid revealed how her pal was holding up following the divorce news. “He’s doing OK,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “It was the best they could do, and you realize what was best for them and their family, and that’s what they’re doing. … I wish him the best.”

Ziering was previously married to model Nikki Ziering from 1997 to 2002.