Her lips are sealed! Ireland Baldwin isn’t in the loop with what’s going on with her cousin Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber following their courthouse wedding earlier this month — or she’s very good at keeping secrets.

“I have no idea what their situation is,” the 22-year-old model told Entertainment Tonight while attending the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas before getting slightly tongue-tied. “I think they’re just taking things slow.”

Ireland added of the couple’s recent PDA in New York, London and Italy: “They’re just kissing all over the world. They’re just kissing and loving and having fun, and I think people take little details and get too caught up in them, and they’re looking too hard. Just let them kiss!”

As for the 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old Drop the Mic cohost making things official with an engagement in July, Ireland gushed: “It was meant to be a long time ago, it was just a long time coming. They’re so in love. They really do a lot of good for each other. And that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy.” She later concluded that the pair is a very “respectable couple.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Bieber and his love tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on September 13. They’ve since been spotted together all over the place, including back-to-back outings in London where the “Sorry” singer serenaded his wife in front of Buckingham Palace.

Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, didn’t play as coy when asked about their nuptials at the 2018 Emmys. “They went off and got married,” the actor told Access. “And I don’t know what the deal is!”

Despite Ireland denying to ET that she has yet to be asked to be a bridesmaid in a potential bigger wedding, her mom, Kim Basinger, opened up to Us in July where she dished on the duo’s wedding party.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” Basinger told Us. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!