



Celebs were out and about this week, from Irina Shayk looking chic while watching the men’s final at the 2019 US Open, to Amy Adams taking a stroll in L.A., Chris Rock, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld attending screening in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Irina Shayk caught the men’s final at the 2019 US Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows from Tennis Channel’s Suite.

— Eva Longoria was honored with the Beacon Award presented by ADWEEK at the 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in L.A.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Chris Rock, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld attended a special screening of Just Mercy at the DGA Theater in NYC.

— Rich the Kid walked the runway for SprayGround’s first-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week.

— Catt Sadler supported the Crash Culture Panel at the Completely Bare Summer House in Beverly Hills.

— 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin and bassist Calum Hood caught up with a friend over avocado toast and Brussels sprouts at Sloane’s Valley Village in Valley Village, C.A.

— Chip and Joanna Gaines about balancing their marriage and business partnership at the Inbound 2019 conference at the Boston Seaport.

— Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort and more attended The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter’s celebration of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival produced by Brilliant Consulting and presented by Dior and the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Winnie Harlow took a morning stroll in Hoka One One’s EG Bondi B sneakers in Brooklyn.

— Amy Adams wore n:philanthropy while out and about in L.A.

— Stephen Curry celebrated his brother Seth Curry’s bachelor party at LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas.

— Zachary Quinto and Andy Cohen attended the Bergdorf Goodman and Warner Bros. screening of The Goldfinch presented by The Cinema Society in NYC.

— Connor Obrochta, Robby Hayes, Marikh Mathias, Maquel Cooper, Kenny Layne, Alex Bordyukov, Diggy Moreland and Elyse Dehlbom attended the Ultimate Bachelor Viewing Party for the charity Helping Mamas.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin and Cody Simpson sat front row at the NYFW Jordache Spring 2020 presentation in NYC.

— Wiz Khalifa, Miguel and Kevin Durant the “MADE Nightlife” party sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Jasmine Tookes attended the Vital Proteins NYFW Peach Party to celebrate the launch of the brand’s newest flavor, peach white tea at Dogpound.

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 Street Style: The Very Best Celebrity Looks

— LaQuan Smith celebrated his Spring Summer 2020 runway show with an afterparty at 1Oak in NYC where Offset and Quavo of Migos, Chance The Rapper and more enjoyed music by DJ Ross One.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!