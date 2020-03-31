Keeping busy! Jack Black is the latest celebrity to try their hand at TikTok during the coronavirus pandemic — and his inaugural post deserves an award.

The School of Rock star, 50, faced his quarantine boredom head-on with an epic “stay at home dance” on Monday, March 30, announcing his presence on the video-sharing app with a memorable performance. A shirtless Black skipped and twirled through his yard wearing a tan cowboy hat and boots to match. The EDM-filled video quickly caught fans’ attention across social media, with more than a few celebs praising the Jumanji actor for his moves.

“God bless and protect @jackblack,” Josh Gad tweeted alongside the hilarious video, while Rashida Jones called Black’s dancing “sickkkk.”

Jimmy Fallon declared his envy over the near-perfect dance number, commenting, “Holy no. Just perfection. Nailed it. I didn’t even see the hat come off. 🐐.”

Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok… pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

Other stars thanked the Tenacious D musician for adding a little more joy to their long quarantine days. “Literally just spent the last 10 minutes watching this on a loop,” Justin Long wrote on Monday. “That’s like a solid 4 or 5 non-quarantine minutes. 🙌🐐.”

As they adjust to their extended stretches of time at home, celebs have been posting on TikTok nonstop to provide their fans (and themselves) with some entertainment during the COVID-19 crisis. While Bachelorette alums Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have received a lot of fan attention over their flirty videos with their quarantine crew, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put their love to the test as part of the app’s viral couples challenge.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod,” the Modern Family star, 29, captioned a video of herself and her fiancé, 35, following the lead of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who shared their own couples quiz on Instagram earlier this month. Hyland and Adams kept their eyes closed as they each tried to determine who was the messiest, the funniest and the most romantic in their relationship — all without saying a word.