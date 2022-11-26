Welcome to Jaime Pressly’s life! The Welcome to Flatch star exclusively opened up to Us about her career, motherhood and more.

The North Carolina native rose to fame as a model before she was cast on the 1991 series Jack & Jill. Nearly four years later, Pressly landed the role of Joy on My Name Is Earl. In 2007, she took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joy.

In addition to a successful acting career, the Emmy Award winner loves being a mother of three. Pressly shares son Dezi, 15, with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo and twin sons Leo and Lenon, both 5, with longtime partner Hamzi Hijazi.

1. My favorite place to visit is home in North Carolina.

2. I relate to all of the characters I’ve played because they’re all very independent, strong women.

3. The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time.

4. The biggest misconception about being labeled “beautiful” is that that’s all you are and that you don’t have a brain or anything to back it up — which couldn’t be further from the truth.

5. To decompress after a long day, I like to sit outside in the backyard. I’m an outdoor cat.

6. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my hats when I’m out and about. They’re my hiding places.

7. My go-to karaoke song is “I Feel a Sin Comin’ On” by Pistol Annies.

8. When fans approach me, I usually get the line, “I’m your sister, I’m your sister, I’m your sister,” from Joe Dirt.

9. Macaroni and cheese is my preferred comfort food.

10. I haven’t had any embarrassing moments while filming Welcome to Flatch or any other project. When you do comedies, we’re trying to embarrass each other. We’re all goofballs trying to get a laugh.

11. My first job was when I was 13 and I worked at my mom’s dance studio. I warmed up the classes for her, then she’d come in and teach.

12. Allison Janney is the most famous name in my phone.

13. The song that brings back the best memories is “Lovely Day.”

14. If I’m in L.A., you’ll find me at home with my boys on the weekends. If I’m in North Carolina, you’ll find me sitting on a porch with my neighbors and family on the water.

15. My celebrity crushes growing up were Ralph Macchio from The Karate Kid and Rick Schroder from Silver Spoons.

16. My bedroom is my favorite spot in the house.

17. My favorite thing to cook is homemade spaghetti.

18. When it comes to Mom, I’m proud of every episode we ever shot.

19. My alternate profession would be an interior designer.

20. The proudest moment in my career was winning an Emmy for My Name Is Earl right after I gave birth to my [eldest] son, Dezi.

21. My first car was a blue Honda Accord.

22. My advice for up-and-coming actresses would be to learn the business — not just your lines, but the business: how it works, what your rights are and stay true to yourself.

23. My favorite thing about being a mom is being able to see my boys’ experience and see new things for the first time. It makes it new for me again.

24. The Alchemist is my favorite book.

25. Out of all of my projects, the one I’d love to reboot or revisit is My Name Is Earl.