After Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler made headlines when they posed for a photo together during a September 8 night out in Nashville, she opened up about the experience — and revealed her ex-husband Mike Caussin was also there.

The duo was spotted together, with their arms around one another, at the opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar and the One Tree Hill alum, 37, recalled seeing Caussin, 34, there with another woman.

While a photographer in attendance took photos of Kramer and the former NFL quarterback, 38, she recalled that they wanted a shot of the duo alongside her ex-husband.

“I haven’t [seen the photo] either, but you know what’s really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried getting a picture with all three of us and I was like ‘No, no, no, no, no nice try,’” she recalled during the Monday, September 20, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

“And everyone kind of started laughing but I was like, ‘Not happening, no, yeah, no,’” Kramer added. “I mean, yes, obviously we were at the same place and when the photographer came I was just, like, ‘Mmm,’ and then we all just took a photo. Umm, but yeah.”

When the singer was asked if she knew her ex — with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2 — would be in attendance that night, the Soccer Mom Madam actress revealed that she “had a feeling” he’d show up.

“I would say that was really hard to see him there,” the “I Got the Boy” crooner said. “See him flirt with other girls and I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. Does that make sense? Where it’s, like, it looked like it didn’t bother him one second and that, like, hurt, you know? Because I was just, like, he’s just untamed and uncaged and he’s happy.”

The Christmas in Louisiana star noted that she spoke with her ex that night, which felt “strange.”

“I was like ‘This is awkward,’ and he’s like ‘Not at all,’” she remembered of that night. “And I was, like, ‘Ugh, OK.’ I’m glad that he was fine with [them both being out with other people] but at the same time … I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would’ve been nice to be like ‘Yeah, this is hard, but I’m glad we can be cordial.’ That acknowledgment that it could hurt a little bit.”

During the episode, the Michigan native opened up about what it’s been like to see her ex move forward.

“Unfortunately, there’s some boundaries around things and he has a lot of resentment towards me, and I’m, like, when things happened repeatedly at certain places, it’s very hard for me to trust when you go out and do those things, so I can totally see him being, like, finally I can go out and drink and be at a bar,” Kramer said. “And just seeing him with other women. Is that going to be the future [wife], you know, one with my kids? That’s where I go.”

Kramer and Cutler’s Nashville outing marked the second time the pair went out together this month. At the time, fans were caught off guard by the news given the singer’s friendship with Cutler’s estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, with whom he announced his split from in April 2020.

“Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous but Kristin has told friends it isn’t going to work,” a source close to the 35-year-old Uncommon James founder — who shares Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with Cutler — told Us after the pair’s first date. “It’s not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.”

Kramer, for her part, finalized her divorce from Caussin in July after they initially split in April.