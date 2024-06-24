Prince William might want to avoid listening to the most recent episode of New Heights, cohosted by his new friend Travis Kelce.

Travis, 34, and William, 42, met at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, even snapping a photo backstage with Taylor, 34, William’s son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9.

However, during a previously recorded discussion about Father’s Day traditions in Thailand on the Wednesday, June 19 episode of New Heights, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce didn’t have anything nice to say about the concept of a monarchy.

“I’m out on honoring kings,” Jason, 36. “Listen, we’re Americans. We don’t do royalty.”

Jason continued, “F–k kings. But I wouldn’t mind [wife] Kylie [Kelce] kneeling at my feet.”

Perhaps aware of the fact that he’d be meeting Prince William in a matter of days, Travis made a surprised face and motioned for his brother to stop what he was saying.

“Not f–k kings,” Travis amended.

Travis also asked an important follow-up question to his older brother in an attempt to change the subject. “Why are you into people kneeling at your feet?” Travis wondered.

“It’s out of respect, it’s Father’s Day,” Jason said. “Maybe feed me some grapes.”

Travis contended Jason can’t be “out on kings and in on people bowing,” which allowed Jason to clarify.

“I’m not into people bowing. I’m into my children bowing to me to show me respect, God dammit,” he explained.

In the wake of Travis meeting William, some fans and New Heights listeners couldn’t help but remark on the hilarious coincidence.

“The timing of this New Heights clip couldn’t have been any better!” one x user noted. Another commented, “This was all I could think of when she posted the selfie! Jason had to know!”

Another said of Travis, “His life flashed before his eyes 😂😂.”

Jason — who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 16 months, with wife Kylie, 32 — attended Friday night’s Eras Tour stop, as well. However, it’s not clear if Jason and Kylie were able to meet William — who is literally the next King of England —themselves.

Meanwhile, Travis posed for an internet-breaking picture with Taylor, William and two of his kids after the concert, which also happened to be William’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 22, uploading a selfie that she took of the group the night before.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram also shared the historic selfie-taking moment, with the caption reading: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour”

William’s dance moves at the show became a viral moment of their own, as the heir to the throne was seen rocking out in his box suite during Swift’s performance of “Shake It Off.”

During the third and final Wembley show on Sunday, June 23, Travis became a star of the show — quite literally — when he joined his girlfriend on stage in a tuxedo and top hat during the Tortured Poets Department portion of the setlist.