Jason Kelce Jokes That Embarrassing Wife Kylie Kelce Is ‘1 of the Great Joys in My Life’

By
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce Michael Owens/Getty Images;Michael Simon/Getty Images for HP Inc.

Jason Kelce is always down to have a good time, even if his actions embarrass his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Jason Kelce is top 2 guys you wanna party with @ he isn’t 2,” Barstool Sports captioned a clip of Jason, 36, busting a move at a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate party outside Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, September 16, via X. In response to the video, internet personality Sara Gonzales tweeted, “Counterpoint: I would be embarrassed to be seen with a grown ass man doing this.”

Jason brushed off the comment, replying to Gonzales’s tweet by writing, “My wife Kylie says this often. Embarrassing her is one of the great joys in my life.”

Jason and Kylie began dating in 2014 and went on to tie the knot four years later. They have since become the parents of three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months.

While Jason is not afraid to embarrass Kylie, 32, in public, he revealed that wasn’t the case in the early days of their relationship. “I know I embarrassed myself on the second date too, because we’re going ice skating and I’m tying my skates and the moment I sit down, a fart squeezed out,” he shared on the September 3 episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “Not good, and luckily she laughed at that.”

Jason continued to make Kylie laugh as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in January. He went viral for celebrating his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown by taking his shirt off and screaming out the window of their VIP Suite (where Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was also watching the game).

The shirtless moment was a backup to Jason’s first method of celebration at the game. “[He] desperately wanted to [jump] through a table,” Kylie revealed during a Good Morning America interview later that month. “It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day — go through a table.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kylie noted that she wasn’t initially on board with Jason going shirtless and leaning out of the suite, but eventually warmed up to the idea. “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was [like], ‘You know what, go ahead.’ That’s my husband,” she stated. “And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in,’ because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum. You’re making their jobs harder.”

In social media footage from the game, a man can be heard telling Jason — who climbed out the window to take pictures with fans — that Kylie was requesting he “get your ass back in here.”

Earlier this month, Jason went viral again for sporting a tight-fitting white button-up shirt on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after leaving his travel bag in a truck. “It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight. But my tits are still struggling,” Jason joked during the September 9 broadcast.

Kylie poked fun at his comments while congratulating him on his sports broadcasting gig via Instagram on Saturday, September 14, writing, “Maybe try not to say tits this week?”

