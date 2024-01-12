Jason Sudeikis is sparking new romance rumors more than one year after his breakup with ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell.

The Ted Lasso star, 48, was spotted hanging out with English actress Elsie Hewitt during a night out in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, January 11. In pics obtained by multiple outlets, Sudeikis was seen cozying up to the 27-year-old, touching her waist and hugging her outside of the Bird Streets Club.

The pair each rocked stylish looks for the outing, with Sudeikis sporting a brown and white letterman jacket, a black hoodie, a brown baseball cap, jeans and sneakers. Hewitt sported an all-black ensemble featuring a leather jacket, leather pants, combat boots and a sheer lace top. Neither Sudeikis nor Hewitt have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Since making her film debut in 2014’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?, Hewitt’s IMDb credits include shows Turnt and Dave, the 2020 movie Teenage Badass and the 2019 music video for Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s “Graduation.” She began her career at the age of 18 by modeling in the 2018 Spring/Summer Guess Campaign.

While Sudeikis has had a lengthy and successful career, he most recently scored a third Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Ted Lasso. He ultimately lost this year’s title to The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White at the Sunday, January 7, ceremony, which he attended solo.

Sudeikis previously dated his Ted Lasso costar Hazell, 37, for nearly one year before calling it quits in May 2022. The Saturday Night Live alum’s most notable relationship to date was with ex Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7.

The former couple began dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. “We are seriously connected,” Wilde, 30, told Porter Edit of her and Sudeikis’ long engagement in February 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the duo ended their engagement after seven years together. “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

However, the two proceeded to enter a messy custody battle, which included Wilde being served custody papers while on stage promoting her film Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April 2022. Another source told Us that Sudeikis was unaware the papers would be delivered at the event, stating, “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

They ultimately reached a custody agreement in September 2023, with Sudeikis reportedly agreeing to pay Wilde $27,500 per month in child support.