Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin filed a restraining order against his ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality star claimed that Comeau “assaulted me in front of” their 2-year-old son, Eli, in court documents obtained by Us. “I worry that she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son,” he wrote. “She has assaulted me on multiple occasions and due to my career I want to protect my job and kids.” He further alleged that she “closed fist punched me several times” during a “verbal argument.”

Marroquin filed the petition on Monday, June 21. However, he requested that the order be dismissed on Tuesday, June 22. “I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother,” he claimed. “I believe we can handle any altercation that arises.”

The pair initially dated from July to September 2017. He later confirmed in March 2018 that they were back together. Us reported that May that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed their son in November 2018.

Marroquin, 28, announced in June 2019 that he and Comeau, 29, were engaged. “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

He continued: “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

The relationship took a turn in August 2019 when police were reportedly called over a verbal argument between the two. No one was arrested or removed from the home at the time.

Marroquin and Comeau split after the alleged altercation, but they appeared to be living together again by October 2019.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, claimed during an October 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2 that he cheated on Comeau while she was pregnant. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, later publicly apologized to Comeau for sharing Marroquin’s flirty text messages — in which he allegedly asked to hook up with his ex-wife — during an October 2020 episode.

“She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” Lowry tweeted. “I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

Marroquin confirmed in January that he and Comeau split again but denied cheating on her with Lowry, with whom he shares 7-year-old son Lincoln. “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” he told InTouch. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Marroquin and Comeau sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month after they were reportedly spotted at Universal Orlando Resort with their son.