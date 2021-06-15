Always and forever! Jennifer Aniston praised her longtime friend Courteney Cox in honor of her 57th birthday on Tuesday, June 15.

“Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial,” Aniston, 52, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair in the early 2000s when Cox was pregnant with daughter Coco Arquette. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”

The Morning Show star shared a second, more modern snap of the BFFs snuggling up to each other with their pets, captioning it, “Who loves ya baby” with a baby emoji and kissing face emoji.

Two days prior, Aniston, who met Cox while filming season 1 of Friends in the ‘90s, wished another special lady a happy birthday — the Cougar Town alum’s daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you,” the Along Came Polly actress wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 13, alongside a throwback photo of Coco as a little girl.

Aniston was named Coco’s godmother in 2004, which was the same year that Friends 10-season run came to an end. Cox was pregnant with her only child during the show’s final season and gave birth one month after the finale aired.

The Cake actress has remained close with Cox for decades, celebrating holidays side by side and being there for all the highs and lows. When the Scream actress covered More magazine in February 2014, Aniston again sang her pals’ praises.

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving,” she said of the Alabama native. “I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

The duo reunited with the rest of their Friends castmates earlier this year to film HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, which premiered last month. While promoting the on-air get together, Cox, who played Monica Gellar, sat beside Aniston, who played Rachel Green, and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC series, and shared the secret behind the show’s long-lasting success.

“I think from the very beginning, we were always there for each other,” Cox told Extra in May. “It sounds so corny, but we were. It was always about building the other person up. It was such a team, never individual or competitive, and that has lasted throughout our friendships.”