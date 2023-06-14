In her glory days. Jennifer Aniston is still open to finding The One — but is perfectly happy embracing life on her own.

“[Jennifer] in a great place. She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends,” an insider shares in the newest edition of Us Weekly. “[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

The Friends alum, 54, has been through her fair share of ups and downs in her personal life over the years. After her public divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005 — the pair were married for five years before calling it quits amid rumors the Fight Club actor, 59, had an affair with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie — Aniston eventually moved on with Justin Theroux. (Pitt, for his part, dated Jolie, 48, for a decade before they wed in 2014. The twosome, who share children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, ended their relationship in 2016. Their divorce has yet to be finalized.)

Aniston and Theroux, meanwhile, were longtime friends before they were romantically linked. They tied the knot in 2015 after reconnecting on the set of their 2011 film, Wanderlust. After less than three years of marriage, the twosome split in February 2018.

“We have decided to announce our separation,” the Morning Show star and Theroux, 51, shared in a joint statement at the time. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Since her divorce from the Mulholland Drive actor, Aniston has been happy rolling solo — and isn’t worried about when the next chapter of her love life will begin. “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person,” a second source tells Us. “But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen.”

While the insider says that the Golden Globe winner is “fine on her own,” she’s also faced personal battles when it comes to starting her own family. In November 2022, the Horrible Bosses star opened up for the first time about struggling to conceive in her late 30s and 40s.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” Aniston confessed to Allure, adding that telling her story felt like “coming out of hibernation.” She continued: “I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

It’s a whole new era for the Murder Mystery star, who recently purchased a $14.8 million mansion in Montecito, California. “A habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age,” she told Vogue earlier this month. “I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.”

The Emmy winner recently made headlines for her decision to embrace the aging process by showing off her gray hair – and feels “empowered looking at beauty from the inside out,” the second source tells Us. “Sure, she’s had subtle help here and there and occasional touch-up, but nothing too intense or over the top. She’s way more interested in natural, organic beauty methods.”

Part of feeling good is focusing on her health. Aniston tries to work out about five times a week, according to the insider, who notes that the California native “also meditates and loves hikes with her dogs.”

That doesn’t mean the We’re the Millers star doesn’t embrace balance — and letting loose when the moment calls for it. “Jen’s meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs and he also indulges in treats and cheat days,” the insider explains. “If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she’ll splurge. It’s no big deal.”

For Aniston, it’s about “being as healthy and happy as she can be,” the first source says. That includes involving herself in professional opportunities that she feels passionate about. “[She] still has goals when it comes to her acting career,” the insider shares, noting that the Break-Up actress would “love to get her hands on an Oscar-worthy script” but has a “go-with-the-flow attitude” about what comes next.

Currently, Aniston is gearing up for the third season of her hit AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show, in which she both stars and serves as an executive producer. (Season 3 premieres this fall.) Murder Mystery 2 — Aniston and longtime costar Adam Sandler’s sequel to their 2019 crime comedy — also debuted on Netflix in March.

“The reason I keep getting to work and do the jobs that I do is because independent film allows you to have a little more freedom, creatively,” the Cake actress shared during a Q&A at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2015. “From the filmmaker’s point of view to the actors and the roles that they give you, it’s been allowing me to keep pushing it a little further, and allowing that actor in me to go deep and explore.”