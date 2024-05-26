Jennifer Lopez posed in front of a billboard reading “Don’t F With JLo” on Friday, May 24.

The billboard, and Lopez’s photoshoot, were promoting her recently released Netflix movie, Atlas. Fans quickly wondered if there could be an ulterior meaning in the message as rumors continue to swirl around the state of the actress’ marriage to Ben Affleck.

Elsewhere on the press tour for the Brad Peyton-directed sci-fi film, Lopez dodged questions around her marriage to Affleck. When a reporter asked Lopez about the rumors directly during a Wednesday, May 22, stop in Mexico City, costar Simu Liu stepped in to end the interview.

“OK, we’re not doing that,” he said. “Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it.”

Lopez added, “You know better than that.”

TMZ reported that all questions about Affleck were banned from her stops in Mexico City and Los Angeles.

Affleck has been notably absent from Lopez’s press campaign, including the film’s premiere. However, Affleck is currently working on the sequel to 2016’s The Accountant, which could explain his lack of press appearances. After being photographed without his wedding ring last week, both Lopez and Affleck have been spotted wearing their wedding bands in recent days, though Affleck pointedly hid his left hand inside his sweatshirt during an outing last week.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly this month that the pair were “having issues in their marriage” related to Lopez’s “work commitments.”

“They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source said.

Another source told Us earlier this month that Affleck had moved out of the house the couple shared. The insider said that Affleck had been out of the home for “several weeks.”

A second source told Us that Affleck is being encouraged to work on his marriage by ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Garner, 52, and Affleck were married for 10 years before their 2015 split and share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” the source shared. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”