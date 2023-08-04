Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese named names when the cast of Jersey Shore was asked about rude celebrity encounters on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, August 3.

During the “Revenge of the Shady Duck Phone” segment, Sammi, 36, initially played coy: “Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don’t want to say who it is.”

Deena, 36, then revealed she was referring to Ryan Reynolds. “[He was] not great to us,” she said. “I love Ryan Reynolds and I love Blake Lively and he didn’t want to be by us.”

Sammi agreed that she still loved Reynolds, 46, and even gave him the benefit of the doubt, saying, “Maybe he had a bad day.”

Cohen, 55, reassured the reality stars that the three will “meet again” and possibly have a better second impression.

Sammi and Deena weren’t the only ones to dish on a rude encounter with a celebrity. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that The View cohost Joy Behar was “so mean” when they crossed paths. “She cornered me in the bathroom and said ‘You’re not Italian.’” Cohen, in disbelief, asked how she replied. Snooki held up her hands defensively and said, “OK ma’am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sammi was asked, “What are three things you miss about your former flame Ronnie?” referring to her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“Ooh shady duck!” she replied. “Absolutely nothing.”

Sammi and Ronnie began dating during season 1 of Jersey Shore, which premiered in 2009.

Throughout the following seasons, the two continued to argue and have an on-again-off-again relationship. In August 2014, the couple split for good.

Nearly a decade later, Sammi and Ronnie crossed paths while filming season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered on Thursday. Hours before the episode debuted, Sammi told Us that she’s not interested in becoming friends with Ronnie. “We’re coworkers. [He’s] just somebody I dated in my 20s,” she said, teasing that their on-camera reunion will air later this season. “We can keep it moving at that.”

Sammi is currently dating Justin May following her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi.