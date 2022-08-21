On the mend. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is recuperating after an emergent medical procedure.

“Well, I almost made it to my six-week postpartum well-check without incident but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery😩,” the 31-year-old Counting On alum, who gave birth to her third child earlier this year, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 20. “I wasn’t excited about having to start my healing time clock over again, but I am so thankful for good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way … help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!”

The Arkansas native — who shares three sons with husband Derick Dillard — shared a snapshot of her recovery plans, which included lounging with cozy blankets and drinking water from a reusable bottle. In her caption, she elaborated on her stomach issues.

“PSA!! In case my story helps anyone else, listen up!! Disclaimer: NOT medical advice. If you’re like me and have been dealing with what you think are just ‘gut issues’ episodes occasionally but are frustrated that you can’t pinpoint exactly what is causing them, even if it hasn’t been accompanied with a ton of ‘pain yet maybe think again,” the former 19 Kids and Counting alum added in her Saturday post. “Or … as my surgeon said, ‘the storm might be brewing’ but just hasn’t hit/you haven’t had a big gallbladder attack yet!”

The former TLC personality’s recent health scare comes after she welcomed her third baby boy, Frederick, in July.

“Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” the married parents — who wed in June 2014 — wrote via their Dillard Family blog on July 11, noting that both Jill and Freddy were “healthy and are enjoying bonding” during their hospital stay.

Jill and the 33-year-old attorney — who also share sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4 — previously suffered a pregnancy loss late last year.

“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” they wrote in a November 2021 statement, choosing the moniker River Bliss for late child. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. … One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth but is forever with the source of the river of life in the presence of the Lord!”

