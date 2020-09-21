Clearing the air. Jim Edmonds slammed ex Meghan King‘s allegations that they had a threesome with one of her friends before their October 2019 split.

The former pro baseball player, 50, called in to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, September 21, and was quick to shut down the conversation when host Andy Cohen brought up King, 35, and her previous claims about their sex life.

“I’m going to cut you off right there. That was all false too. That was a joke. I don’t even know how she comes up with this stuff,” Edmonds said. “To be honest with you, I mean, if we really want to go down that road, she was the one that was pushing for them. And I was like, ‘This is completely ridiculous.'”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum went into detail about her alleged three-way experience with her ex during a January episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. At the time, King claimed that she and Edmonds were “trying to have fun” in the early days of their marriage because of the retired athlete’s “bad boy” history. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 and Us Weekly broke the news that they called it quits five years later.

“It just felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that,” King said on her podcast at the time, claiming that Edmonds brought the girl from their fling to Cabo in January. “I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of.”

At the time, the former St. Louis Cardinals player denied his estranged wife’s story, telling Us that he was “tired of the lies for publicity” amid his divorce. While speaking to Cohen, 52, on Monday, Edmonds doubled down on his stance.

“I think that she really needed a story line for her [podcast],” he said. “Just like she needed a storyline for the last year on Housewives … I’m just glad that I’m out of it and I’m happy and everything’s going good. And I’ve turned my life around.”

Both Edmonds and King have found love again in the wake of their split. In April, the California native confirmed his romance with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor on social media. Us confirmed one month later that King had moved on with Christian Schauf, whom she met on a dating app.

Though they’ve tried to put their failed marriage behind them, the former couple has continued to battle it out for custody of their three kids: daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2. A source told Us in August that Edmonds was considering seeking full custody due to concern “about the amount of time Meghan is away during her custodial time and the amount of time she is actually spending with the children.”

King fired back, noting in a statement to Us that as a “working, single mother” of three, she was simply trying her best. “In the 10 months since Jim walked out on our children and myself, I have left Aspen, Hart and Hayes with my mother for three days (with my nanny helping her),” she said at the time. “I told Jim I had to be out of town for those days but he told me he couldn’t take custody of the kids because he would also be out of town.”