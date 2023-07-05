Jinger Duggar Hangs Out With Jill and Jana After Docuseries Drama

Jinger Duggar gave a glimpse of her reunions with her sisters Jill and Jana Duggar one month after a docuseries investigating their family’s secrets debuted.

Jinger, 29, showed her outing with Jill, 32, in a YouTube vlog uploaded on Tuesday, July 4. The siblings spent time together in Arkansas during Jinger’s visit back to her family’s home state. (She currently lives in California with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughters Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2.)

“We just went shopping at the thrift store and then we are going to get coffee,” Jinger told the camera while sitting in the car beside her older sister, whose sons Israel, 8, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 11 months, tagged along.

The twosome were all smiles as they caught fans up to speed on their day’s activities. “We are having the best time,” Jinger said. “I’m so glad to be together.”

Jinger continued to celebrate her return to Arkansas with a family photo shared via Instagram. “It was so special to be able to spend quality time with my mom and sisters for a day,” she captioned the pic, which featured Jill, Jana, 33, Jessa Duggar and more at a local coffee shop.

Though she uploaded her recap on Tuesday, Jinger’s Arkansas adventure took place several weeks prior. Her sister Joy-Anna Duggar was still pregnant in the Instagram pic, but she gave birth to her and Austin Forsyth‘s son Gunner in May.

Jinger’s July 4th festivities did include another reunion, however. “To celebrate America’s birthday, I ran a 5k. Not sure how that contributes to the celebrations but…Happy 4th!” she teased via social media on Tuesday.

The former reality star was joined by Jana and Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, for the annual Independence Day Classic in Newhall, California. The group posed with their medals after crossing the finish line.

The Duggar family has been in the spotlight for more than a decade following the premiere of 19 Kids and Counting in 2008. Their initial series was canceled in 2015 after Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s eldest son, Josh Duggar, was accused of sexually assaulting several girls when he was a teenager. Later that year, however, a spinoff premiered titled Counting On.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, chose to leave Counting On in 2017. Their exit was explored in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which aired in June, noting that money and restrictive contracts played a part in their decision.

The four-episode special also dug into the family’s controversies, from their involvement in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) teachings to Josh’s 2021 arrest on child pornography charges. Josh is currently serving more than 12 years behind bars in Texas following his 2022 conviction.

Jill’s participation in the docuseries left fans divided, with some viewers wondering why she would speak negatively about her family on the record. “My love for my family hasn’t changed … that’s not what this is about,” she wrote in response to a user’s DM regarding the episodes.

Jinger, for her part, previously shed light on her ultra-conservative upbringing in her book Becoming Free Indeed but chose not to join her sister in the docuseries. “I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that’s just part of how we process,” she told People last month when asked how the rest of her family might react to the show. “It’ll be interesting to see the outcome of it.”