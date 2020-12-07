Must be love on the brain. John Mayer showed his support for ex Jennifer Aniston in a unique way after their split.

The “New Light” crooner, 43, was caught liking photos of the Morning Show star, 51, on an Instagram fan account. For the post in question, Aniston was pictured riding a bike across multiple pics.

Fans quickly took notice of Mayer’s “like” on the post, in which one person commented “not john mayer liking 😳 ” while another individual questioned, “WHY DID @johnmayer LIKE THIS?” As a third person simply noted that “John Mayer liked 😭,” the account owner commented on Mayer’s recent activity, writing: “I NOOOOO [sic].”

Mayer dated the Friends alum on and off between 2008 and 2009. After their split, the Grammy winner admitted to hooking up with “four or five” women. “But even if I said 12, that’s a reasonable number. So is 15,” he told Playboy in 2010.

That same year, Mayer expressed his regret for the former relationship. “I’ve never really gotten over it,” he said in a Rolling Stone profile. “It was one of the worst times of my life.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April that the exes are in a good place following their split. “Jen and John have a nice friendship,” the insider shared at the time. “John has a deep admiration and respect for Jen.”

The source added that “whenever they talk or are out together, it’s always friendly and nice,” and that “there is definitely no weirdness between them.”

Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, went on to wed Justin Theroux in 2015. The Wanderlust costars divorced after two years of marriage.

Mayer, for his part, briefly dated Taylor Swift from 2009 to 2010. The “Why Georgia” artist then dated Katy Perry, who is now engaged to and shares a child with Orlando Bloom, from 2012 to 2014.

Last year, Mayer joked about the reason he has remained single over the last several years. While responding to a fan via Instagram who asked why he’s “still single,” the “Gravity” singer replied: “Google me.”