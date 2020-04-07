Friendly exes! Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer have remained pals following their split more than a decade ago.

“Jen and John have a nice friendship,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “John has a deep admiration and respect for Jen.”

The pair — who dated for a few months in 2008 after meeting at an Oscar party in February and rekindled their romance briefly in early 2009 before splitting for good — don’t spend a ton of time together, but they’re on good terms.

“Whenever they talk or are out together it’s always friendly and nice,” the insider adds. “There is definitely no weirdness between them.”

On Sunday, April 5, the “Gravity” singer, 42, and Aniston, 51, caused a stir when they communicated via social media.

During an Instagram Live dedicated to the late Bill Withers, Mayer made Aniston laugh when he said, “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

The actress commented with three crying-laughing emojis, which viewers caught during the singer’s Current Mood show on Sunday. “Omg Jen is here,” one fan commented.

Mayer isn’t the only former flame that the Friends alum still has a healthy relationship with.

On Aniston’s birthday in February 2019, her ex-husband Justin Theroux gave the Morning Show star a sweet shout-out, which he’s done more than once since they divorced in 2017. “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” he captioned a photo of Aniston in a black tank top. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

Earlier this year, he wished her a happy 51st. “Grabbing 2020 & another year just like —” Theroux, 48, wrote alongside a photo of his ex making a “roar” face and flexing her muscles via his Instagram Stories on February 11.

“Happy Birthday B,” he added with a heart emoji next to the picture.

A month prior, the Cake actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt nearly broke the internet when they reunited backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt, 56, stopped what he was doing to watch Aniston give her acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

“You could tell he was visually captivated by her, he looked very moved, even wiping his eye at one point,” Entertainment Tonight Canada host Cheryl Hickey told Us exclusively about the backstage moment on January 19.

The two then shared a sweet embrace and smiled as they reconnected at the awards show.

The Fight Club star was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005. She then dated Mayer in 2008 and briefly in 2009 before splitting for good in March of that year. The California native was married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017.