John Mulaney and girlfriend Olivia Munn put on a subtle showing of PDA during a rare night out in Los Angeles.

The comedian, 40, was photographed holding hands with Munn, 43, as they stepped out for the FWRD Celebration at Bar Marmont on Sunday, August 6. Mulaney sported a business casual ensemble, pairing gray slacks with a crisp white shirt and classic black suit jacket. Munn, for her part, donned a dainty pale yellow lace dress with a matching purse and tall gold heels.

The couple gave the camera soft smiles while they walked hand in hand.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Mulaney moved on with Munn following his split from Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. He filed for divorce in July 2021, revealing two months later that Munn was pregnant.

“We’re having a baby together,” he gushed on a September 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, admitting he was “nervous” to make the big announcement.

At the time, Mulaney said Munn and the pair’s growing family “helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.” (Mulaney completed a 90-day stint in rehab in February 2021 after relapsing in his drug and alcohol addiction.)

Munn gave birth to son Malcolm in November 2021. “Having a baby has certainly brought them closer,” a source exclusively told Us the following February, noting that early parenthood was “an exciting time” for the couple.

While he previously asserted that he wasn’t interested in having children, Mulaney has been vocal about the joys of fatherhood since Malcolm’s birth. “You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn’t seen the movie before? That’s what it feels like with Malcolm,” he said during a May 2022 appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. “Like, when I’m out with him, I’m like, ‘Oh, the world’s great,’ because I’m seeing it sort of through his eyes.”

Mulaney continued to celebrate Malcolm’s presence in his life in a Father’s Day post earlier this year. “You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that,” he captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the trio.

Munn, meanwhile, has opened up about some of the more challenging aspects of motherhood. Ahead of her date night with Mulaney, the actress patted herself on the back for a tiny postpartum victory.

“Took a minute but I’m finally in my pre-baby jean shorts,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 2, posing for a mirror selfie in denim cutoffs. “My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months.”

Munn confessed that she struggled with seeing “other moms have their snapback within months” when her experience was the opposite. “I realized it’s just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I’d slow snap it back,” she added. “I have more energy now too…that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it’s back.”