John Mulaney and Olivia Munn put their romance on display for a rare date night, proving they are still going strong.
Mulaney, 41, and Munn, 43, shared an intimate moment during a Chanel dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola’s Archive collection at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 19. In photos from the event, Mulaney wrapped his arm around Munn while the duo sat on a couch. They cuddled closely and held each other’s hands while smiling for the camera.
The couple also posed together at the event, with Munn smiling softly as she leaned up against Mulaney.
For the night out, Munn rocked a knit white top with denim pants and held a Chanel bag. Mulaney, meanwhile, looked handsome in a blazer and slacks.
Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Mulaney moved on with Munn following his split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. He filed for divorce in July 2021 after nearly six years of marriage, and the proceedings were made final in January 2022.
In September 2021, Mulaney announced that Munn was pregnant. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he recounted on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”
Mulaney, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, added: “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
The couple welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, now 22 months, in December 2021. One month later, an insider exclusively told Us that Malcolm brought the duo even closer together.
“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” the source continued. “All seems to be going great with John. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”
Both Mulaney and Munn have since shared adorable moments with their son via social media, documenting his biggest milestones. Last month, the actress took to Instagram to post a sweet video of Mulaney carrying Malcolm on his shoulders while strolling on a beach. The father-son duo laughed in the clip as Munn giggled in the background.
Before getting a divorce and becoming a father, Mulaney voluntarily checked into a rehab facility in 2020 after more than a decade of sobriety. At the time, a source told Us that it was “a relief to his wife and family that he checked in.” He left the treatment center in February 2021 and continued recovery in an outpatient program, later detailing his relapse in his Netflix comedy special Baby J.