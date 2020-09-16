Jon Gosselin’s daughter Hannah came to his defense after the former reality star was accused of physically abusing his 16-year-old son Collin earlier this month.

“My dad loves us,” Hannah, also 16, told the Daily Mail in a statement on Wednesday, September 16. “He’s never been abusive.”

The teen, who is one of Jon, 43, and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets — along with Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel — stood up for her dad calling him “very loving and supportive” and adding that he has always stuck up for his kids.

Hannah also told the outlet that she witnessed the incident in question and confirmed that her father never hit Collin.

News broke on September 10 that Jon was accused of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.” Collin’s allegations prompted an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

Although Jon was reportedly not named in the CYS report, Collin called his father a “liar” and opened about the alleged incident with the former reality star in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” he claimed. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Jon’s rep denied the allegations, telling Us Weekly at the time that “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation.”

The statement continued, saying, the teenager has “endured severe trauma” before noting that “Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Since learning about the abuse claims, Kate, 45, has been vocal about her ex’s temperament, telling People that he is a “violent and abusive person.”

A rep for Jon shot down Kate’s negative remarks on Wednesday, telling Us that his client “is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years.”

The statement continued: “The recent allegations were deemed unfounded by the police department and CYS within 24 hours. Kate’s malicious statements are libelous, and if her false accusations of abuse continue, legal action will be taken.”

The former couple, who also share 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The DJ was granted full physical and legal custody of Collin in December 2018. Daughter Hannah moved in with her father earlier the same year.