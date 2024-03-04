Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good made their red carpet debut nearly four months after he was found guilty of domestic assault.

The couple were all smiles as they attended the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon on Sunday, March 3. Majors, 34, donned a black hat and gray trench coat as he posed alongside Good, 42.

The actress opted for a yellow dress complete with cutout that showed off her toned stomach. The couple smiled and looked lovingly at each other while cameras flashed.

Sunday’s outing marked the first time that Good and Majors have walked a red carpet together since kicking off their romance in May 2023. This was hardly their first public appearance, however. Good was photographed by Majors’ side throughout his domestic abuse trial and subsequent conviction.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 after a woman, who was later identified as his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, accused him of assault. Majors was taken into custody at the time, but his rep has denied all claims. Days after his initial arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment.

While his trial was initially set for August 2023, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudry, requested more time to prepare. The trial was postponed several times before ultimately starting in November 2023.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later allowed evidence to go public, including text messages sent from Majors to Jabbari in September 2022 in which he threatened suicide. A second string of messages showed Majors seemingly dissuading Jabbari to seek medical treatment after she suffered a head injury.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” the messages read. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

As the trial came to an end in December 2023, Majors was visibly emotional during closing statements. The jury found Majors guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment later that month. He was found not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree and not guilty of one count of assault in the third degree. (Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was dropped from future projects following his conviction.)

Majors recalled being “absolutely shocked and afraid” before receiving the verdict in a January interview with Good Morning America.

“A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, in the culture,” he said. “It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”

While his sentencing was originally set for last month, the hearing has been postponed until April 8.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

