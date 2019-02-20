Hidden meaning? Jordyn Woods tweeted a cryptic message about love just days before the news broke that she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I could love you and still cut you tf off,” the 21-year-old, who was previously linked to NBA player Devin Booker, wrote on the social networking site on Sunday, February 17. A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that Woods was spotted “making out” with Thompson, 27, at a house party on Sunday.

The insider added that Kardashian confronted the Cleveland Cavaliers player about the infidelity and he admitted to it. Although they have since split and aren’t on speaking terms, Thompson addressed the scandal via Twitter on Tuesday, February 19, writing, “FAKE NEWS.”

The Good American founder, for her part, commented with speaking head emojis on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the incident. Her friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq also voiced their support, respectively commenting “Amen!!!!” and “STRONG FACTS.”

Thompson previously made headlines in April 2018 after he was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. A source later confirmed to Us that the NBA star had ben unfaithful to the Revenge Body host throughout her pregnancy.

Although Kardashian stayed by the basketball player’s side, a source exclusively told Us in October 2018 that she had “doubts” about their relationship. A second insider told Us on Friday, February 15, that Kardashian has been “living and behaving as a single mother” lately, although Thompson gifted her a lavish floral bouquet for Valentine’s Day on Thursday, February 14.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has a friendly relationship with Woods, who has modeled for her Good American line in the past and is a member of Kylie Jenner’s inner circle. In June 2018, the makeup maven, 21, told Vogue that she and Woods live together and are “always on the same page.”

