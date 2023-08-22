Julie Bowen couldn’t help but gush about former Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

“Everything [Sofia] does, she does with grace,” Bowen, 53, told E! News on Monday, August 21. “And she rises above and she just goes forward. She’s warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don’t need one.”

Bowen shared that she’s looking forward to having a girl’s night out on the dance floor with Vergara, 51, sometime soon.

“I would like that very much,” she explained. “Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can’t dance. She’s such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that’s a lot of what hanging out with her is — it’s slow rolling for a long time.”

Vergara and Manganiello, 46, made headlines in July when they announced that they had called it quits.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo — who tied the knot in November 2015 — told Page Six in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Following the news, Bowen, who starred alongside Vergara on the hit ABC sitcom for 10 seasons, hyped up Vergara on social media. “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she commented on a series of Instagram photos of Vergara in a one-piece bathing suit.

Vergara and Manganiello were together for seven years before their split. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair had been having some issues in their relationship for some time.

“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” the insider told Us. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

The source also shared that Vergara is “very social” while Manganiello is “more of a homebody.”

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider continued. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Two days after calling it quits, Manganiello officially filed for divorce. The actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and listed their date of separation as July 2. The twosome are still working on the terms of their divorce settlement.

“They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles,” a second insider told Us at the end of July. “But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”

Vergara also filed legal documents of her own, asking the court to enforce their prenup and for certain assets to remain under her ownership, in addition to claiming earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello.