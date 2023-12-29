Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a date night watching Canada’s pastime.

“Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs,” Justin, 29, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 28, alongside a couple of pics from his and his wife’s night out.

The pair watched the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, December 27, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The first pic in the singer’s slideshow is a selfie of him and Hailey, 27, at the game. Justin rocked a gray sweater and a blue Maple Leafs jacket. He also wore a backward black hat as Hailey donned a cobalt blue turtleneck with a black leather jacket. She showed her support for the team with a matching blue Maple Leafs hat.

The couple, who have been married since September 2018, smiled for the camera as they watched the game. In the second photo, Justin showed off the view from his and Hailey’s seats.

While fans of the duo were happy to see Justin and Hailey had an enjoyable evening, the musician’s pal Drake, took to comments to share his disappointment that he couldn’t tag along.

“Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh,” Drake, 37, jokingly replied.

Justin and Hailey’s date night comes weeks after their squad trip to Aspen. Earlier this month, the twosome were spotted in the famous ski town with friends Kendall Jenner, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch, Jimmy Tatro and Jarret “JJ” Thomas.

While Justin spent his time on the slopes with his friends, Hailey shared snaps of a cozier getaway, wearing a cropped pink camisole, white lacy bra, miniskirt and furry coat.

“Sugarplum,” Hailey captioned the pics. Justin reposted his wife’s pictures via his Instagram Story, writing, “Umm yeah.”

The month before their winter trip, Justin celebrated Hailey’s birthday and penned a tribute in his wife’s honor.

“Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he wrote via Instagram in November alongside a sweet video of the pair sharing a smooch. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you 😍.”

Earlier this year, the duo reached a milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart,” Justin penned via Instagram. “I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. “Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey also shared a tribute for her husband by posting a series of photos throughout their relationship. She simply captioned the slideshow, “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”