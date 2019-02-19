Taking time for some self-care — and intimacy! Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, couldn’t help but lock lips as they stepped out for a spa day in New York City to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

The pair spent the day at Aire Ancient Baths in Tribeca on Thursday, February 14, and were spotted “making out in the warm relaxation bath,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. The insider adds that in addition to the “Sorry” crooner, 24, and the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, there were a lot “of other young modely couples there at the same time.”

Bieber and Baldwin’s outing comes just five months after they secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September. Though they’ve been enjoying their newlywed bliss, the “Baby” singer has continued to deal with some personal issues with his wife by his side.

A source told Us earlier this month that Bieber is “going to several doctors” to help with personal struggles, but clarified that “he’s not in rehab.”

The source added: “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Another insider added that Baldwin, who previously dated Bieber for several months in 2015 and 2016, has been a source of strength for her husband. “They don’t have problems — it’s Justin who does,” the insider explained to Us. “He has anxiety and a lot of big issues that make it difficult for him to function on a daily basis. And he’s so reliant on Hailey.”

Bieber opened up about his struggles with depression in his first joint interview with Baldwin for Vogue’s March cover story, revealing he “got really depressed” during his 2017 Purpose tour, leading him to cancel the last 14 shows. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about,” the Canadian-born artist added. “I was lonely. I needed some time.”

The “Love Yourself” singer also noted that during that time, he depended on Xanax as a way to deal with his problems. “Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” Bieber told the magazine. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Baldwin — who accepted Bieber’s proposal in July 2018 just weeks after rekindling their romance — told the publication that she feared for her love during those difficult times. “I grieved very intensely over the whole situation,” she recalled before speaking about his informal detox. “I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him. To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes—I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

