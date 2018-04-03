Justin Theroux appeared to be in good spirits at an afterparty for A Quiet Place in New York City on Monday, April 2, marking the first time he attended a public event since his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The Leftovers alum, 46, debuted a fuller beard and rocked a black suit jacket over a dark shirt, ripped jeans and leather boots. He was all smiles while mingling with fellow actors Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski.

Theroux wasn’t the only celebrity who showed up to support the new horror film, which stars Krasinski, 38, and his wife, Emily Blunt. Earlier in the evening, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater.

The Mulholland Drive actor has largely kept a low profile since he and Aniston, 49, announced in February that they had called it quits after two years of marriage and seven years together. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. … Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Theroux traveled to Paris not long after the breakup announcement, but has since remained in the Big Apple. The Friends alum, meanwhile, quietly attended the Los Angeles premiere of her friend and frequent costar Jason Bateman’s movie Game Night on February 21, in addition to spending quality time with friends.

“She is keeping busy with dinners and social engagements,” a source told Us exclusively in March. “Her friends have really rallied around her. She is loving being with her girls. She has a great attitude.”

Theroux has leaned on friends, too. He spent some time with Emma Stone and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness earlier on Monday. He shared a photo with them on his Instagram Story, writing, “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.” And last week, he reunited with his former Parks and Recreation costar Aubrey Plaza.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!