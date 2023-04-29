No filter! Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac had some frank words of wisdom for his mom after he discovered intimate “gadgets” on the kitchen counter.

“They’re sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb,” Lowry, 31, said during the latest episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter, and I woke up to a Post-It note on my door that said, ‘Put your keychains away and don’t leave them on the counter.’ … I don’t even know why he called them that. On the next door, the next [note] said, ‘Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid.’”

The MTV star and ex Jo Rivera welcomed Isaac in 2010 when they were 17 and 18, respectively. Lowry also shares son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez. (Rivera, 31, went on welcome daughter Vivi with wife Vee Torres in October 2015.)

Lowry originally joined 16 & Pregnant during its second season while she was pregnant with Isaac, later appearing on Teen Mom 2. In May 2022, she announced her exit from the franchise.

“I think I need to move on,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host said during the season 11 reunion. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Since her departure from the reality series, the Pennsylvania native has often gotten candid on her “Coffee Convos” podcast — which she cohosts with Lindsie Chrisley — about the ups and downs of coparenting with her various exes over the years, particularly Marroquin, 30, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017.

In February, Lowry confessed that the twosome were struggling to navigate Lincoln’s extracurricular activities while they attempt to have minimal contact.

“So yesterday, we go to his little football team signing because he’s signing to a new team, and [Javi] wouldn’t even take a picture with me for Lincoln,” she explained at the time, adding that she didn’t “want to cause waves, contrary to popular relief.”

Lowry also said she felt that she couldn’t sign up her two youngest sons for the same league because the U.S. Air Force recruiter’s youngest son, Eli, 4, whom he shares with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, is involved in the organization — and worried that doing so would trigger Marroquin and Comeau, 31, to pull their son out.

Later that month, Marroquin clapped back at his ex-wife’s claims after Teen Mom fan account @teenmomshaderoom__ shared a clip of the episode via Instagram.

“The only reason I’m addressing this publicly is because I’m sick of this one-sided narrative with our coparenting,” he wrote. “I’ve f—ked up, I’ve been an a—hole, but I’m not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family.”

The Delaware native continued, “A relationship is NOT the sole reason for our coparenting issues. The number one reason we have issues is for this bulls—t here. Nothing is private, my personal life isn’t private, our parenting struggles aren’t private, yet she demands privacy about everything and I haven’t taken any of the issues I have with her and our coparenting public over the last year.”

Lowry, for her part, replied to Marroquin’s allegations in the comments, claiming that he blocked her on his account.

“Up until August of 2022 Javi and I were so cool. He even told me in august SPECIFICALLY that he’s always gonna be there for me and he had my back regardless. Out of nowhere, Javi flipped a switch & said back to [communicating via] email only. He also switched up on all our mutual friends at this time. Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he keeps us divided. He will never own that,” she claimed.

Marroquin and Comeau got engaged in June 2019 after two years of dating and have split multiple times since due to cheating allegations. They last called it quits in January 2021 but got back together in late 2022. Lowry, for her part, began dating Elijah Scott in April 2022.