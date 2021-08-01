Here comes the bride! Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick are not wasting any time two months after getting engaged.

“Our wedding plans are good,” the season 17 Bachelorette cohost, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Men Tell All taping. “We have created a guest list. We have created a website. We have a date set. So, we’re [doing] all the right things.”

While the couple reside in Nashville, Tennessee, Bristowe and Tartick’s relatives are scattered around North America, so they have not nailed down a location yet. “It’s hard because our families are so on opposite ends, you know?” she explained. “[My family is] in Canada on the west coast. His family is east coast [in Buffalo, New York]. So, we were thinking Nashville is probably a fun area to go.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has also been vocal about her desire to start a family with the former banker, 32. “I’ve had baby fever for, like, 10 years,” she quipped. “Jason and I already [said], like, ‘We’re making one as soon as we get married.’”

Bristowe would like a big brood but is keeping her expectations in check. “I have so many girlfriends who have struggled with getting pregnant that I’m truly just happy to even have one,” she noted. “If that’s in the cards for me, what would I ideally love? Probably three but [I’m] not getting any younger. So, I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

The pair got engaged in May after two years of dating. They relived the proposal — which took place after Bristowe returned from filming Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in New Mexico — during the Men Tell All as a video of the special moment aired for fans to see.

“It has been the best, like, two to three weeks of my life since [the proposal],” Tartick gushed to Us in May. “One of the things I really wanted to do was to surprise her. I know Kaitlyn loves to be surprised. And so that was one of my true goals to genuinely surprise her. And her reaction was absolutely perfect. It was the most Kaitlyn reaction.”

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host revealed at the time that the twosome were taking “baby steps” toward planning their nuptials.

“From what I’ve heard from friends and family is [there have still been issues] getting the right venue at the right time because so many weddings have been delayed from COVID,” he said. “Let’s take one step at a time and the first step is going to be getting our wedding planner. After the wedding planner, we’ll have to lock in a venue and a location, and then a time. But we just have to wait to see, you know, what the wedding planner suggests and we’re going through that process now.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Johnni Macke