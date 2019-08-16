



During one of her first public appearances following her split from Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter said that she and he were hesitant about joining The Hills: New Beginnings.

“We took so long to decide whether to do the show or not,” Carter, 30, said during a live podcast taping of “With Whit,” as a part of Dear Media, Digital Brand Architect’s podcast network, at The Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 15.

The former blogger elaborated, saying that Jenner’s fellow Hills alum Spencer Pratt approached them with the idea for the MTV show but that it was costar Whitney Port who convinced her to do it.

“It seemed like kind of a crazy idea for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place,” Carter added. “It’s not really my comfort zone. But then I also thought it would be fun. The decision was really about for us to spend more time together. Because he was always on the road deejaying, and I was always on the road for work. This was a project we’d do together. … My philosophy with the show and in life is, like, be authentic.”

Carter also said she was a huge fan of The Hills’ first iteration, which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010. “I thought it was completely real and I wanted it to be my whole life,” she said.

The experience of filming the reboot, however, took her by surprise. “It got a little dirtier than I expected, with Spencer, obviously,” she said. “We don’t really click anymore.” (On the show, Pratt accused Carter of causing his rift with Jenner, and in a recent blog post, he said that she was responsible for Jenner’s rift with Kim Kardashian.)

Now, post-reality TV and post-split, Carter is “pouring [her] time and energy” into developing her own skincare products, she said on the podcast.

Carter and Jenner, 35, announced their separation on August 2, 14 months after tying the knot in Indonesia, though a source told Us Weekly they had never obtained a marriage license. One week after the split, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while on vacation in Italy.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

