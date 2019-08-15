



Looking for affirmation? Kaitlynn Carter proved that she appreciates support from fans in her corner amid her fling with Miley Cyrus following their respective splits from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 30, “liked” an Instagram comment on Wednesday, August 14, that advocated for her and Cyrus, 26. “Just wanted to let u know that u don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!” a fan account for the singer wrote. “U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

Carter and the Hannah Montana alum were spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy on Friday, August 9. The women cuddled up as they sunbathed in swimwear too.

Us Weekly confirmed the reality star’s split from Jenner, 35, one week earlier. A source revealed that while the couple held a wedding ceremony in June 2018, they were never legally married.

Cyrus’s rep, meanwhile, announced her separation from Hemsworth, 29, on Saturday, August 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a statement to Us said. The Last Song costars tied the knot in December 2018 after 10 years of dating on and off.

The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress and Carter found solace amid their previous relationships ending. “Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source told Us.

Jenner, for his part, reacted to the hookup news by joking about it on Instagram. “Watch out!” he quipped on Sunday, August 11. “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

In turn, Cyrus clapped back: “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off.”

Hemsworth took the high road, wishing his estranged wife “nothing but health and happiness” in a Monday, August 12, Instagram post.

