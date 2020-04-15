Rest in peace. Shane Keough shared a heartfelt message with his followers after his sister, Kara Keough, announced that her newborn son died.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing,” the former MLB player, 33, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 15, alongside what would have been little McCoy’s nursery. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in … Thank you, McCoy.”

One day earlier, the 31-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough revealed the devastating news that her son had died in childbirth. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote in her heartbreaking Instagram statement. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Kara and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, announced in October 2019 that they were expecting their second child together after a three-week European getaway. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2014, also share 4-year-old daughter Decker.

The UCLA grad explained that she and Bosworth, 33, made the decision to donate their little one’s organs to those in need after his death. Kara hoped that her son would be able to leave his mark on the world, despite only being in it for a short time. “Until we see you again. We love you, McCoy,” she concluded.

Shortly after the family shared the news of McCoy’s passing, Bravo personalities and close friends reached out to share their thoughts and prayers. “Bless you, Kyle, Decker and your family,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote. “I am so sorry, honey.”

Original RHOC cast member Lauri Peterson acknowledged Kara’s bravery in the aftermath of heartbreak. “I can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child!” Peterson commented. “What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! 🙌🏻 We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way!”